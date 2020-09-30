Haryana records 1, 625 new infections, 26 deaths

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 21:47 IST

Haryana reported 1, 625 new Covid infections, 2, 063 recoveries and 26 deaths on Wednesday. Six districts-- Gurugram (282), Faridabad (155), Hisar (142), Kurukshetra (134), Sonepat (119) and Panchkula (113) -- reported more than 100 new infections.

Significant numbers were also reported from Rewari (82), Rohtak (77), Sirsa (76), Ambala (73), Karnal (68) and Yamunanagar (57).

The fresh infections pushed the cumulative number of cases to 1, 28,599. As per a medical bulletin, 2, 603 patients recovered from the virus on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1, 12, 877. The recovery rate increased to 87.77% and the fatality rate stood at 1.07%.

Among the 26 who succumbed to the respiratory illness on Wednesday, four were from Panipat, three each from Jhajjar and Yamunanagar, two each from Faridabad, Gurugram, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad and one each from Ambala, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Kurukshetra.

The medical bulletin said there were 340 critically ill patients, including 48 on ventilator support.

Among other districts, Mahendergarh reported 42 new infections followed by Panipat (41), Fatehabad (36), Palwal (31), Jhajjar and Bhiwani (25 each), Kaithal (20), Nuh (15) and Charkhi Dadri (12). No fresh case was reported from Jind district.