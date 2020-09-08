Haryana records 2,224 new cases, 23 deaths, recovery rate slips to 78%

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 02:42 IST

Haryana’s Covid positivity rate went past 6% while the recovery rate came down to 78% on Monday with the state recording 2,224 fresh cases and 23 deaths, as per the health bulletin.

While positivity rate is the ratio of positive cases to the number of tests conducted, the recovery rate points towards the number of patients recovered. The recovery rate slipped to 78.2% on Monday after it had crossed 84% and hovered there for some weeks.

On Sunday, Haryana had recorded 25 fatalities due to the infection and logged 2,277 new cases to its tally.

The number of active patients has been increasingly continuously. Until Monday evening, the number of Covid-19 active patients also rose to 16,333 from 15, 692 on Sunday.

As many as 1, 560 patients were discharged on Monday and the tally of people who recovered from the infections rose to 61, 611.

Three people died in Kurukshetra districts, while Gurugram, Ambala, Karnal, Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Kaithal districts lost two patients each. In Faridabad, Rohtak, Panipat, Hisar, Mahendergarh, Bhiwani, Sirsa and Jind, one patient each lost the battle to the virus.

As per the data, the number of people who tested positive so far has reached 78,773 and the death toll has risen to 829.

Ten districts recorded more than 100 new cases led by Faridabad that saw the highest 270 new cases, followed by Karnal 206, Ambala 188, Jind 176, Gurugram 147, Kurukshetra 115, Panipat 120, Sonepat 128, Rewari 110, Sirsa 106, Yamunanagar 106, Panchkula 68, Hisar 74, Rohtak 79, Palwal 30, Mahendergarh 62, Jhajjar 52, Bhiwani 51, Nuh 12, Fatehabad 54, Kaithal 68 and Charkhi Dadri 2.

Khattar making steady progress

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar has been making steady progress over the last few days and his pulse rate, respiration and blood pressure are within normal limits, Medanta hospital medical superintendent, Dr AK Dubey said. In a medical bulletin issued by the hospital, Dr Dubey said the CM walked 1.5 kms, did routine exercises and has a good appetite. The CM is also carrying on essential work through video conferencing and telephone calls, Dr Dubey said