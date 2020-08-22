e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana sees 1,161 new cases, about 51% are from northern districts

Haryana sees 1,161 new cases, about 51% are from northern districts

With 12 deaths, state’s toll now stands at 597 while the recovery rate is 82.59

chandigarh Updated: Aug 22, 2020 21:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The fresh infections pushed the cumulative tally to 53,290
The fresh infections pushed the cumulative tally to 53,290(HT FILE)
         

Haryana reported 1,161 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, 51% of which came from seven northern districts of Yamunanagar (157), Karnal (91), Ambala (90), Panipat (78), Panchkula (66), Kaithal (65) and Kurukshetra (51).

In contrast, the number of new infections being reported from the districts abutting the national capital has started coming down. Only about 30% new infections were reported from the five national capital region districts of Gurugram (102), Faridabad (97), Rewari (62), Sonepat (48) and Rohtak (39) on Saturday.

The fresh infections pushed the cumulative tally to 53,290. Twelve virus-infected persons died of the respiratory illness on Saturday, taking the toll to 597. Among those who died, three persons were from Yamunanagar, two from Kurukshetra and one each from Sonepat, Rohtak, Panipat, Panchkula, Jhajjar, Sirsa and Jind.

As per a medical bulletin, 600 infected persons recovered from the virus on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 44,o13. The number of active cases was 8,680. The recovery rate on Saturday was 82.59% and the fatality rate was 1.12 %.

The bulletin said there were 217 critically ill patients, including 28 on ventilator support, at 14 government and private medical facilities across 10 districts.

Among the other districts, Hisar reported 43 new infections followed by Sirsa (33), Fatehabad (32), Bhiwani (31), Mahendergarh (22), Jind (19),Palwal (18), Jhajjar (13) and Nuh (4).

