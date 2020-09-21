Haryana sees 29 fatalities, 2,305 fresh infections

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 01:11 IST

Twenty nine patients succumbed to Covid-19 while 2,305 others tested positive for the virus in Haryana on Sunday, as per the health bulletin.

While the death toll has mounted to 1,149 (798 men, 351 women), the number of people so far tested positive in the state has reached 1, 11, 257.

The 29 fatalities were reported from 16 districts and the fresh cases were recorded from across 21 districts.

Three people each died of the infection in Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Sirsa. Two fatalities each due to the Covid-19 infection were reported in Faridabad, Sonepat, Hisar, Panchkula, and Yamunanagar, while one person each lost the battle to the infection in Gurugram, Rohtak, Mahendergarh, Bhiwani, Nuh, Fatehabad and Kaithal.

Gurugram was the worst-hit with 405 fresh cases, followed by Hisar 257, Sonepat 234, Faridabad 203, Ambala 180, Panipat 141, Panchkula 133, Sirsa 110, Karnal 88, Yamunanagar 82, Fatehabad 77, Rewari 41, Rohtak 76, Palwal 50, Mahendergarh 56, Jhajjar 24, Bhiwani 35, Kurukshetra 51, Nuh 4, Kaithal 43, and Charkhi Dadri 15.

As many as 2,547 patients recovered on Sunday, taking the overall recoveries to 88, 697. The active cases in the state stand at 21, 411.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 378, including 60 on ventilator support.