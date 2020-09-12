e-paper
Haryana starts free platelet transfusion for dengue patients

So far, 33 confirmed dengue cases have been reported in the state, mainly from the two districts of Gurugram and Bhiwani.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Patients with severe thrombocytopenia (abnormally low levels of platelets) require single donor platelets for immediate recovery.(ISTOCK)
         

Haryana health department has started single donor platelets (SDP) facility for dengue patients in the state free of cost. So far, 33 confirmed dengue cases have been reported in the state, mainly from the two districts of Gurugram and Bhiwani.

Additional chief secretary(ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said the provision of single donor platelets has been made for dengue patients admitted in government hospitals to prevent mortality. Some patients with severe thrombocytopenia (abnormally low levels of platelets) required it for immediate recovery.

“In the previous years, Rs 8,500 per unit SDP was being charged in government hospitals. However, now, Haryana has become the first state in northern region to provide SDP facility free it cost for dengue patients,” said Arora, adding, “At present, the SDP facility (Platelets Apheresis Machine) is available in Gurugram, Panchkula, Karnal, Rohtak and Sonepat.”

He said dengue testing is also being done free of cost in government laboratories.

The ACS said that 27 dengue testing labs are presently functional in the state. In addition, dengue sampling has also been started at flu corners for suspected dengue cases in Bhiwani and Rohtak, as mostly cases are reported from these districts, he said.

He added that 1,158 tests were conducted in the first week of September. The ACS said that on one hand, the department is on its toes to ensure containment of Covid-19 infections, on the other hand, it has also been monitoring the prevalence of other diseases such as dengue.

