Haryana to link welfare schemes with 'Parivar Pehchan Patra'

Haryana to link welfare schemes with ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’

It’s a unique e-governance initiative that will enable the citizens to get the benefit of various central and state government schemes at their doorsteps in a fair and transparent manner, Haryana chief minister says.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the distribution ceremony of new identification cards in Panchkula on Tuesday.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the distribution ceremony of new identification cards in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that welfare schemes of all departments would be linked with ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ (PPP) within three months.

The PPP is a unique e-governance initiative that will enable the citizens to get the benefit of various central and state government schemes at their doorsteps in a fair and transparent manner, the chief minister said, while distributing the new identification cards to heads of 20 eligible families in a function organised at Panchkula.

The Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana and three pension schemes old age — Samman Allowance Scheme, Divyang Jan Pension Scheme and Widow and Destitute Women Pension Scheme — have been integrated with the PPP.

The ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ were also distributed in other 21 districts on Tuesday.

Khattar said the state government has decided to celebrate this year as ‘Susashan Sanakap Varsh’ and the integration of schemes of all departments with PPP would not only ensure effective and efficient delivery of services to the people, but also put an end to the complaints of corruption and red-tapism in the system.

Out of the available record of 56.2 lakh families in the state, ‘golden data’ of 18.19 lakh families has been prepared and these are being given ‘Parivar Pehchan Patras’. The additional 20 lakh cards would be distributed by the end of August, Khattar said, adding that for the remaining family IDs that are to be distributed in September, verification would be completed this month only.

Special camps would also be organised from August 27 to August 30 at village and ward levels for the collection and verification of data.

The chief minister said with the distribution of PPPs, the state government would not only take care of educational, health and other needs of such families, but also skilling and employment of youth. To avail the benefits, the eligible beneficiaries would be required to fill up a simple form only once at their nearest saral kendras or Antyodaya Saral Kendra.

Khattar said under the government’s drive to integrate the schemes of various departments with the PPP, ration cards of all those families would be prepared which at present do not have any ration card, but are eligible to have a ration card of the appropriate category.

Later, Khattar inaugurated a portal for the registration of unorganised workers through PPP.

