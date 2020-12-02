e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Haryana to set up another Indo Israel Centre of excellence in Horticulture at Bhiwani

chandigarh Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 21:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal inaugurating the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence in Horticulture at Gignau village in Bhiwani on Wednesday.
Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal inaugurating the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence in Horticulture at Gignau village in Bhiwani on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
         

Ambassador of Israel to India, Dr Ron Malka, on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the fifth Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence in Horticulture at Gignau village in Bhiwani, which will be set up at a cost of around ₹8.25 crore.

According to a statement, the Israeli ambassador said both India and Israel will work together in the field of advanced agricultural resources, agricultural research and training.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said this Centre of Excellence for Horticulture will be built on 50 acres in the next six months. “Keeping in view the increasing holdings and expenditure on agriculture, the government has decided to establish this Centre in this semi-arid region to double the income of farmers,” he said.

Dalal said with the establishment of this Centre, farmers of Loharu assembly constituency will be encouraged to adopt cultivation of fruits, flowers and vegetables. He said agricultural scientists of Israel and Haryana Agricultural University will regularly give their services at the centre.

Haryana already has four Centres of Excellence under Indo Israel collaboration. They are Centre of Excellence for Vegetables, Gharaunda (Karnal), Centre of Excellence for Fruits, Mangiana (Sirsa), Centre for Sub Tropical Fruits, Ladwa (Kurukshetra) and Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre, Ramnagar (Kurukshetra).

