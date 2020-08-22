HC dismisses bail pleas of three Haryana men in Rs 1.5-crore highway robbery case

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 22:05 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed the bail pleas of three Haryana men accused of robbing Rs 1.5 crore from two Delhi men in September 2019 in Sonepat.

The high court bench of justice Arvind Singh Sangwan observed that they have been booked on the disclosure statements by their own relatives, and the co-accused, who have been arrested in another FIR, have already got recovered the amount of Rs 1 crore and have specifically stated that huge amounts were handed over to the petitioners. Therefore their involvement cannot be ascertained without the custodial interrogation, the bench said dismissing the plea.

The incident was reported on September 18, when two Delhi men, who worked at a Mumbai-based courier firm in Chandni Chowk, had come for a collection in Samalkha and were returning back in a taxi when they were stopped by Hyundai Verna car without a number plate. Men armed with two pistols and other weapons threatened the courier firm employees and snatched cash from them. The initial report was of snatching of Rs 11 lakh only. Police had arrested seven persons who had confessed to the crime and the three, Farman, Ravi and Pawan, had filed the pleas seeking anticipatory bail arguing that the FIR was registered after two days and complainant in the case was not the victim but the firm.

The state police had argued that two cars and a motorcycle along with currency notes were recovered and even the weapons have been recovered. The persons arrested in the case are involved in a number of cases and there is evidence against these three too.