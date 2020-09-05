HC pulls up Panjab University V-C for not replying to contempt notice

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 21:56 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court has pulled up Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar for not responding to a contempt notice issued in June this year.

The notice was issued in a case pertaining to the promotion policy for faculty of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Panjab University (PU). Last May, disposing of a plea from 37 faculty members of the dental institute, the high court (HC) had directed the varsity to take a final decision on framing their promotion policy within four months.

PU kept dillydallying, and when on June 10 this year, the HC found that the order has not been complied with, it issued show-cause notices to the vice-chancellor (V-C) and registrar Karamjit Singh to respond by July 20.

On July 20, the registrar responded, submitting that the promotion policy framed in 2007 based on Punjab pattern will continue to be followed at the dental college. However, the V-C had not filed any response.

“This court is unable to understand the reluctance and hesitation shown by the vice-chancellor to respond to the contempt notice, which conduct apparently smacks of certain self conceit. However, in the interest of justice, one more opportunity is granted to do the needful,” the bench of justice Arun Monga said, seeking Raj Kumar’s response while observing that the registrar has responded and tendered an unconditional apology.

The PU’s counsel had submitted that the same apology/affidavit be also considered on behalf of the V-C. However, court did not agree to it, stating that the contempt notices were issued in individual capacity to separate functionaries, and gave the V-C time till September 21.