HDF leader Sarwara supports tuckers’ protest against shifting of oil terminal in Ambala,Vij hits out

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:20 IST

A day after the truckers started a protest against the decision to shift the Indian Oil Terminal on National Highway 44 in Ambala Cantonment, Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) leader Chitra Sarwara on Thursday extended her support to them.

She met the protesters with her team and later, senior officials at the terminal, asking them to help the truckers save their jobs.

“The truckers’ contracts with the company is till 2021, but they have not been told what will happen to their jobs. The livelihoods of thousands of people are associated with the terminal for decades, and losing a job during the pandemic can be disastrous. I met the officials and requested them that a solution be found,” said Sarwara, the first runner-up against current Ambala MLA, Anil Vij, in the recent assembly elections.

The shifting of the 40-acre terminal has been pending for years. Locals have long demanded that the terminal be shifted because of the high population density around it and its proximity to the railway lines and the national highway that connects north India with the rest of the country.

On being asked about the possible threat in the area due to the terminal, she said, “I’m not ruling out questions on this, but these are merely speculations. I’m also asking why such a sudden decision was made during these times and when the matter is in the court. Even if the shifting has started, the truckers should be helped in moving to Panipat, Sangrur or other terminals and authorities should help them adjust with existing unions there that might object to them joining.”

Haryana home minister Anil Vij, on the other hand, cited saving human lives as the priority behind shifting the terminal. Hitting out at HDF, Vij said, “The Jaipur fire tragedy at an oil depot (in 2009) burnt everything within 3 km of the area. Here, we have almost the whole city within the same distance. So, we have taken up the issue with the officials and the shifting has started.”

As reported earlier, officials said the shifting process will be done in phases and completed by September.