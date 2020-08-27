High security registration plates compulsory for all vehicles: Ambala SDM

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:04 IST

: The Ambala transport department has made installation of high security registration plates (HSRP) compulsory for all vehicles, sub-divisional magistrate Sachin Gupta said on Thursday.

He said the plates are available at booth number 194 at the city’s grain market and without the HSRP, registration certificates (RC) will not be issued.

“There is also the provision to issue stickers according to fuel used for the vehicle. This includes blue stickers for petrol and CNG vehicles, gray stickers for electric vehicles and orange for diesel vehicles. The sticker has complete details of the vehicle like chassis number, engine number and the user ID of the plate,” the SDM said.

To make the learner’s licence issuing service more transparent, the SDM’s office has also installed CCTV cameras to monitor the test conducted online by the transport ministry. The driving test is also being videographed, Gupta said, adding that complaints can be submitted on 8683044000 or the Twitter handle, ambalacity_sdm.