Himachal's monsoon session: Not more than two people to accompany ministers: Speaker

Himachal’s monsoon session: Not more than two people to accompany ministers: Speaker

Only 400 people will be issued passes for the session as opposed to last year’s 2,000

chandigarh Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(HT File)
         

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly has capped the number of personnel that will be allowed to accompany ministers during the 12-day monsoon session that is scheduled to commence from September 7.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar while chairing a meeting of the press gallery committee on Friday, said, “Ministers will not be allowed to bring more than two personnel to Vidhan Sabha sessions. Only 34 media personnel will be allowed to sit in the gallery.”

Only 400 people, including ministers, legislators, media personnel, security personnel and government officers will be issued passes for the session. Usually, 2,000 passes are provided.

The Vidhan Sabha is already installing polycarbonate scratch-free sheets to divide the benches of legislators as part of precautionary measures to check the spread of Covid-19.

All those on official duty will be provided masks and sanitisers. Besides, thermal scanners will be installed at all entry gates. Parmar said the Vidhan Sabha secretariat has already received questions that are likely to be raised during the session .

“From the notices and the questions received so far it is evident that all members are keen to raise questions pertaining to their constituencies, particularly in light of the pandemic,” he said.

