Hit-and-run accidents snuff out three lives in Ambala

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:10 IST

Three men lost their lives in hit-and-run accidents in Ambala district in the past 24 hours, police said on Tuesday.

A vendor’s bike was hit by a speeding tractor near Gharoli mor in Shahzadpur on Monday evening. The victim, Aashish, was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The victim’s uncle, Subhash, stated in his complaint that the tractor driver, Manish, a resident of Uttrakhand, fled the spot. A case has been registered.

A man died in a road mishap near Dhakola village on Monday. The victim has been identified as Hardip Singh. The victim’s brother, Ram Avtar of Mullana, told police that Hardip was returning from a birthday party on his motorcycle when he hit by a speeding car. The driver fled the spot and Hardip was taken to MM Hospital in Mullana where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered at Saha police station.

A truck cleaner from Uttar Pradesh was crushed to death near Jandli flyover in Ambala city on Monday night. The victim has been identified as Mantu Singh. The complainant, Neeraj, who is the driver of the truck, told police that the victim was cleaning tires when a large container hit him from behind, killed him and damaged the truck. The container driver, who was also injured in the incident, fled the spot. A case has been registered.