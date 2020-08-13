Hooch tragedy: Punjab CM flays Majithia for targeting DGP

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:34 IST

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that SAD’s targeted attack against a senior and highly-professional officer of the Punjab Police is a “shameful attempt by them to exploit the unfortunate hooch tragedy” to push their own political agenda with eye on the next assembly polls in state.

Reacting to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s statement accusing Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta of ‘shielding’ SSP Amritsar Rural over the latter’s alleged failure to act on complaint against the liquor mafia, Captain said there is no need of `shielding’ an officer who had an unblemished track record including war on drug and illicit liquor smugglers and traders.

He said SSP Dhruv Dahiya had been on his personal security team. “A person with links with the mafia, as was suggested by the SAD, can hardly be trusted with the CM’s security,” he quipped.

Stating that all SSPs and DCs were appointed directly by him, the CM said that the DGP or CS cannot be held responsible for their actions in any case. He said that contrary to what Majithia is falsely claiming, the SSP had received no specific complaint from any citizen regarding manufacturing of hooch.

“If there had been even a suspicion of the SSP protecting or conniving with liquor smugglers, I would have been the first to take action against the officer as was done against five others immediately after the tragedy came to light,” he said.

Expressing shock at SAD’s “continued attempts to seize the major tragedy for promoting their own vested interests”, Amarinder said, “it reflects the appalling low that SAD has touched in its desperation to connect with the people.”

The CM said, “Small-scale manufacturing of illicit liquor had been going on for years, but police busting several modules in recent months and the covid-induced lockdown had spiked demand for liquor. Some liquor smugglers saw this as an opportunity to make a quick buck and started using chemicals in manufacturing hooch, leading to the tragedy.”