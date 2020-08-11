e-paper
Hours after ASI succumbs, ailing daughter dies of shock

chandigarh Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:39 IST
Tarsem Deogan
Tarsem Deogan
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Hours assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh succumbed to Covid-19, his 24-year-old ailing daughter also passed away.

49-year-old Jaspal’s daughter, Navpreet Kaur, was suffering from diabetes and renal issues. She had also lost her eyesight. She had asked for her father late on Monday and passed away soon after.

Jaspal’s 22-year-old son Sharandeep Singh, who had performed the last rites of his father on Monday, had to cremate his elder sister on Tuesday.

Sharandeep said, “We had concealed the death of my father from Navpreet as she was already weak. On Monday evening, after we returned from cremating my father she realised that something was wrong and started crying and asked for our father, but we had no answers. We asked her to rest but to no avail. Her last words were ‘Daddy ji’.”

ASI Jaspal Singh, who was posted at Police Lines in Ludhiana, was suffering from tuberculosis and was also diabetic.

His kidney’s were also not functioning properly. He had been on medical leave before joining duty on July 24. On July 26, he tested positive for Covid-19.

He was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, on August 7, where he died on Sunday evening. Jaspal Singh had joined the force in 1992 as a constable. He had served the Punjab Police for over 28 years.

