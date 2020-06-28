How masks have become a money-spinner for Haryana government

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 01:06 IST

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, wearing masks has become the new normal, besides an unconventional money-spinner for Haryana government agencies in times of economic slowdown.

Since the state government on May 27 ordered imposition of ₹500 penalty for anyone violating the orders to wear masks in public and workplace, it has made good earnings both by way of imposition of penalty on violators and production of masks.

The state police, for instance, issued about 37,000 challans between June 5 and June 22 for mask violations, earning a revenue of ₹1.86 crore in the process.

The urban local bodies department earned over ₹32 lakh in the past 21 days by penalising over 10,000 violators. “The municipal bodies are also ensuring that every violator penalised is given five masks, preferably made up of cotton cloth, at the time of challaning. This is done to imbibe the habit of wearing masks among citizens since it’s the new normal now,” said a department official.

EARNING THROUGH MASK PRODUCTION

With the state government also encouraging its several institutions to get into cloth mask production to provide source of income to self-help groups (SHGs) and industrial training institutes (ITIs), the mask production business is on a high.

About 4,800 SHGs working under the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission (HSRLM) are into big-time mask production and have earned a profit of ₹1.37 crore by making about 45 lakh cloth masks. “Our SHGs having about 17,000 members get ₹3 per mask produced as profit,” said a rural development department official. Even the SHGs of with Urban Livelihood Mission have been involved in the mask making activity.

The skill development and industrial training department, which runs the industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the state, too has gone into production of cloth face masks.

“Our ITIs have produced over 3.45 lakh cloth face masks – both single and double layer. The single layer masks costs ₹10 while the double layer is priced at ₹16. We have already sold masks worth ₹21 lakh and earned a profit of over ₹2 lakh,” said a skill development department official.

“Since ITIs run relevant trades like sewing technology, dress making, fashion design technology and computer aided embroidery, the state government decided to start production of face masks in all government ITIs offering the above trades. An honorarium of ₹3 per mask was paid to the trainees and ITI passouts engaged in mask production,” said an official.