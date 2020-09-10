HPU releases admission schedule for nursing courses

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:18 IST

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) on Thursday issued the admission schedule for bachelor of science (BSc) nursing and nursing (post basics) and master of science (MSc) nursing.

Application forms will be accepted up to September 30 and entrance exams will be held on October 21. Interested candidates can apply through the university’s official website.

HPU has around 150 seats for MSc nursing, of which 25 seats are in government institutions. There are 1,500 BSc nursing seats at HPU, of which 120 seats are in government institutions and of the 200 post basics seats, 30 seats are in government institutions.

To appear for the MSc nursing programme, general category students must pay ₹2,500 while reserved categories must pay ₹1,250. For the BSc nursing entrance exam general students must pay ₹1,600, while reserved category students must pay ₹800. For admission to BSc nursing (post basics) general category students must pay ₹2,000, while reserved category students will be charged ₹1,000.