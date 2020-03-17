Hry offices, institutes, industries asked to ensure proper sanitisation

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:55 IST

With a view to checking the spread of Covid-19 in Haryana, the state government on Tuesday asked all the offices, educational institutes and industries in the state to ensure sanitisation of their staff and premises.

Health minister Anil Vij said the government had asked the managements of all the offices, educational and other institutes where examinations or classes are being conducted and the industries to ensure sanitisation of their staff.

“The managements have been asked to ensure that all the persons working or visiting there use the sanitisers, besides maintaining adequate hygiene’’, Vij said.

Additional chief secretary (health) Rajiv Arora said that all the managements of IT companies and business process outsourcing (BPO) units, especially in Gurugram, had also been appealed to encourage their employees to work from home.

Meanwhile, elaborating on the condition of the 29-year old woman patient of Gurugram who was found positive for Covid-19, the doctors said that she was stable and all her contacts were found asymptomatic. The patient, who had returned from Malaysia and Indonesia, was initially kept in an isolation ward in civil hospital, Gurugram, but was later shifted to Fortis hospital.

Samples of all the 70 employees at the IT company where she worked, four family members and one person living near her residence had been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, while information about all her other contacts living in Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Delhi had been sent to their respective district authorities, doctors informed about the developments said.

REPORT OF 8 SAMPLES AWAITED

Meanwhile, according to Tuesday’s official bulletin on the Covid-19, a total of 3,120 persons with travel history to affected countries had been kept under surveillance. Of them, 3,082 persons were on home isolation. While 31 of the total 38 persons who were admitted in the hospitals had been discharged, a total of 70 samples had been sent to Pune for tests. Of these, 61 had been found to be negative and one positive while results of eight samples were still awaited.