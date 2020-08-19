HSSC dodges high court order to upload detailed results on website

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:23 IST

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has been evading a six-year-old Punjab and Haryana high court direction to start uploading detailed results with break-up of marks, it has emerged.

The high court has described as “defiance” the HSSC’s excuse that it is not feasible to upload the result.

The HSSC conducts examinations for appointments to Group ‘C’ services and if required by the state government, the recruitment body also holds examinations for the appointment to Group ‘B’ and ‘D’ services.

According to Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill’s August 13 order, as the case in question came up for hearing, the HSSC counsel sought four weeks’ adjournment to fulfil July 29, 2020 order of the court to upload the result.

“No doubt at times there is some delay in accessing a website, but to say that it is not feasible to upload the result with detailed marks virtually amounts to defiance,” Justice Gill has stated in his order and described as “unfortunate” the delay in implementing the order.

RECRUITMENT OF CONSTABLES

As per the court orders, the petitioners were unsuccessful in the recruitment of police constables that HSSC had conducted. Their plea was that some of the successful candidates had made it on the basis of additional five marks given under the ‘socio-economic criteria’ although they were not eligible for the said marks.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that HSSC didn’t upload the detailed result with break-up of marks obtained by each candidate even as directions to this effect had been issued by this court on May 22, 2014, while dealing with another matter with identical facts.

The HSSC, meanwhile, submitted the existing configuration of its web servers on which HSSC site is hosted can manage up to maximum 400 hits per minute.

If the entire result file is uploaded, HSSC said, the web server may stop functioning as the maximum number of candidates will try to download the results.

In case of server failure, HSSC stated, it takes one week to restore the website. The HSSC cited numerous instances when the server had crashed earlier.

“This court is unable to accept the aforesaid explanation,” Justice Gill said in the July 29 order, directing the HSSC to discuss the matter with NIC and “apprise this court as to why it is impossible to upload complete result with break-up of marks obtained under each head by the candidates”.

A RAP ON THE KNUCKLE

When the hearing of the case began on August 13, the state’s counsel submitted that he had received instructions from the respondents concerned to request for adjournment for four weeks to comply with the July 29 order.

“It is highly unfortunate that despite sufficient time of about three weeks having been afforded to the respondents, the needful has not been done,” Justice Gill’s orders says.

“...the state counsel,” the order reads, “has today again tried to justify that uploading of the result with detailed marks is not feasible and in case it is uploaded, after 400 hits per minute, the web server will crash down.”

Justice Gill stated that “this court is absolutely unable to accept the aforesaid reasons for non-compliance…” and set August 24 deadline to comply with July 29 order with direction to the HSSC to come up with a definite solution of the “so-called problem of uploading of result.”