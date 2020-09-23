Illegal registration of properties: HC dismisses bail plea of former Gurugram revenue official

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:55 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday dismissed anticipatory bail plea of a former revenue department official in Gurugram, Desh Raj Kamboj, who was booked by the state police for cheating and violating rules of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (HDRUA) Act.

A former naib tehsildar, Kamboj, had approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail on September 14. In August, the Haryana police had booked six revenue department officials, including him, for alleged irregularities in registration of property deeds in Gurugram district. He had argued in the court that there is no violation of the Haryana Development and Regulations of Urban Areas Act, 1975, as the transferred land was not a agriculture land.

However, the state’s additional advocate general, Deepak Sabharwal had told court that revenue records of majority of the lands for which the sale deeds were registered showed that the land was agricultural land.

“He is required to unearth the nexus of the property dealers/ revenue officials including the patwaris, tehsildars and other revenue officials on behest of whom sale deeds were being illegally carried out,” Sabharwal had told the court while submitting that his custodial interrogation was required.