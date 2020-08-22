e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Illegal road tax collection on Haryana borders: Transport minister orders probe

Illegal road tax collection on Haryana borders: Transport minister orders probe

chandigarh Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma on Friday said shops have been opened on interstate borders where motor vehicle tax is being collected illegally.

“Some people have opened private shops (kiosks) illegally in the areas of Haryana bordering Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for depositing motor vehicle tax online,” the minister said.

“They take money from the vehicle owners and give them a false receipt, but do not deposit the money in the state government’s treasury. A probe has been ordered,” he added.

Sharma said such irregularities were detected during the checking of vehicles. Otherwise, he said, such malpractices are difficult to detect. Due to this, the state government faces losses and the vehicle owners are cheated too, he added.

The transport minister said an inquiry has been ordered after a case in question was detected. He said strict action will be taken against those involved in fraud committed in the name of depositing motor vehicle tax (road tax) online.

A case has also been registered in Bawal police station of Rewari district.

A person had complained that on August 18, he deposited a tax of ₹8,500 for Rajasthan at a shop. The alleged accused gave him a receipt after taking money. However, when the bus reached Jaipur and documents were checked, no record of the said receipt was found and the receipt turned out to be fake.

The transport minister said strict action will be taken against the accused in cases of tax evasion and fraud with vehicle owners.

top news
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
P Varavara Rao’s neurological status unstable: Medical report
P Varavara Rao’s neurological status unstable: Medical report
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
Covid update: Mask-free Beijing; ECI’s poll guidelines; IPL teams land in UAE
Covid update: Mask-free Beijing; ECI’s poll guidelines; IPL teams land in UAE
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In