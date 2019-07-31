Interact club members inducted at AKSIPS 41

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:25 IST

The installation ceremony for the new office bearers of the Interact Club of AKSIPS 41 Smart School was organised on Tuesday. The programme commenced with a motivational song presented by the school choir. The newly elected members of the club were presented with the collar and collar pins by Chandigarh Rotary Club president Surinder Paul Kaur.

The club’s outgoing president Rohan Sharma presented a report on the activities, achievements and projects undertaken by the club during the session 2018-19. Club members visited old age homes and orphanages and participated in cleanliness drives and an anti-cracker rally.

The dance club of the school presented a performance on the theme of environmental conservation. Surinder Paul Kaur congratulated the new members. The newly elected members include, president Saniya Thakur, vice president Rajandeep Singh, secretary Vanshika, joint secretary Sidharth, treasurer Nishka, sargeant-at-arms Noor and directors Swastik, Amishi, Abhinav and Aryan. The club members along with the executive director of AKSIPS group of Smart Schools Jasdeep Kalra planted a sapling in the school premises.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 11:23 IST