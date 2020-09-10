J&K sees spike of 1,592 new cases, recovery rate drops to 69.6%

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:22 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 13 fatalities and 1,592 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 49,134.

The region has been detecting around 1,000 fresh cases on a daily basis for the past eight days, the highest surge of 1,617 cases was recorded on Wednesday.

As many as 770 people tested positive in Jammu division while 822 cases were reported from Kashmir. Besides, 344 more people have been cured and discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 34,215, which accounts for a recovery rate of 69.6%. The recovery rate has consistently gone down for the past one week from 77.3% on September 2.

Active cases stand at 14,074 and 11,52,563 tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

A government spokesperson said 71 people had been discharged in Jammu division and 273 in Kashmir. Of the total, 26,778 were cured in Kashmir and 7,437 in Jammu division. The spokesperson said 13 more people succumbed to the disease in the UT—eight in Jammu and five in Kashmir. The deaths have increased to 845—714 in Kashmir and 131 in Jammu.

In Jammu division, the highest jump was witnessed in Jammu district with 421 cases while 78 people tested positive in Poonch. In Kashmir, the highest number of fresh cases was recorded in Srinagar where 218 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 190.

Srinagar is the worst affected district as the number of total cases in the district have reached 10,980 with 246 deaths. Jammu district has recorded 7,282 cases and 75 deaths. Jammu has the highest number of active cases at 4,783 against 1,637 in Srinagar.