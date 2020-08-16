e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Jagraon bridge: Potholed ramp connecting Ferozepur road to old city adding to residents’ woes

Jagraon bridge: Potholed ramp connecting Ferozepur road to old city adding to residents’ woes

These are proving particularly dangerous for commuters on two-wheelers and many of them could be seen slipping and falling

chandigarh Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Potholes on the Jagraon bridge ramp connecting Ferozepur road to old city in Ludhiana on Sunday .(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Potholes on the Jagraon bridge ramp connecting Ferozepur road to old city in Ludhiana on Sunday .(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

The ramp of Jagraon Bridge connecting Ferozepur road to old city has developed multiple potholes, leaving commuters a harried lot. These are proving particularly dangerous for commuters on two-wheelers and many of them could be seen slipping and falling.

Jatin Singla, a resident of Sham Nagar, said, “On Friday, I was going to Chaura Bazar with my father who was sitting pillion. As we reached the bridge, I lost control of the bike and my father fell. Fortunately, I was going slowly and he did not suffer serious injuries. I think the municipal corporation is waiting for a tragedy to occur before swinging into action.”

Kanwarjatinder Singh Bajwa, a resident of Deep Nagar, also had a similar grouse to share. He complained that the potholed and broken roads are adding to traffic jams.

“The construction of the bride connecting old city to Ferozepur Road that began in 2016 is still awaiting completion and now the remaining ramp has also been damaged, further adding to the commuters’ miseries,” Bajwa said.

Traffic expert Rahul Verma said accumulation of rainwater is the reason behind the potholes.

“We face such issues every year as roads gets damaged due to the accumulation of water on the ramps around Jagraon Bridge. Proper drainage of rainwater is the only solution. I have spoken with the official concerned and it has been assured that the potholes will be filled soon,” Verma said.

Apprised of the issue, superintending engineer (SE) Rahul Gagneja and mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the potholes will be filled soon.

