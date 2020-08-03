Kangra authorities tighten home-quarantine norms

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 18:04 IST

With the Covid-19 tally steadily rising in the district, authorities have tightened home-quarantine norms in Kangra.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said a three-tier surveillance system had been put in place to keep a vigil on people in home-quarantine.

He said a 14-day home quarantine was mandatory for people returning from other states. “Those coming from high case load cities are being kept in institutional quarantine,” he said.

“However, several incidents of quarantine jumping have been reported from across the district necessitating the new surveillance system,” Prajapati said.

At the first level, the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) will ensure proper identification of people returning from outside the state. A notice will be placed outside the residence of such returnees.

Anganwadi workers will pay a visit to ensure that they don’t violate quarantine.

In case quarantined persons show flu-like symptoms, the Anganwadi worker will inform the authority concerned.

In the second tier, a panel comprising panchayat president, vice-president and ward members will ensure the enforcement of home quarantine.

In urban areas the task has been entrusted to panel comprising the tehsildar of the area, an officer nominated by municipal commissioner or executive officers of Municipal Council and Nagar panchayats and the ward members concerned.

These committees will submit a daily report to the block development officer or the district revenue officer about the status of quarantined persons.

The third level of the surveillance system includes flying squads, which have been formed at block and sub-divisional level to keep vigil on quarantined persons.

These squads will carry out surprise checks to ensure that no one jumps the quarantine. If someone is found jumping quarantine, an FIR will be lodged against the offender under different sections of the (IPC) and Disaster Management Act.

He said surveillance committees may also face action if they fail to report people returning in their area or the quarantine violators.

Members of surveillance committees will follow social distancing norms, use facemasks and sanitisers and avoid touching hard surface or any other object that may cause infection.