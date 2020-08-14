e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Kashmir Chamber of commerce and industry lashes out at govt over infinite lockdown

Kashmir Chamber of commerce and industry lashes out at govt over infinite lockdown

The business body which is amalgam of over two dozen organisations blamed officials for ignoring ground realities

chandigarh Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Srinagar
Hindustantimes
         

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday lashed out at the government for imposing indefinite lock down in Kashmir, especially Srinagar, and termed it a serious ‘infringement’ on the rights of the business community to earn a livelihood.

The business body which is amalgam of over two dozen organisations blamed officials for enjoying golf while ignoring the ground realities. Sheikh Gowhar Ali, joint secretary general and spokesman of KCCI, in a statement said that despite full cooperation extended by the general public and the business community, the administration appears to be running in circles.

The KCCI blamed the officials of taking refuge by placing barbed wires around localities instead doing the hard ground work. “Here, the administration cannot be bothered to stop tweeting and identify individual houses. They simply barbwire off entire neighborhoods, if not the entire districts. Saves a lot of hard work.”

The spokesman alleged that DDMA funds have been spent on purchase of barriers despite Kashmir having the highest inventory of barriers including barbed wires available. ‘’The prices of critical medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators ,has skyrocketed without any system of checks and balances in place.’’

“Handpicked star restaurants, frequented to by the high and mighty, have been allowed to operate. Our students stand deprived of quality education due to the unavailability of required internet speed, which the government of Jammu and Kashmir has been opposing tooth and nail in the honourable Supreme Court of India.”

The spokesperson said the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC), which had been closed till May. was opened up for play in June .

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
‘Will be shield, club, spear for party’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
‘Will be shield, club, spear for party’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.5 lakh mark with 1,192 fresh cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.5 lakh mark with 1,192 fresh cases
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
Ahead of Independence Day, President Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm
Ahead of Independence Day, President Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In