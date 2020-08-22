Khattar launches ‘e-office’; sets December 25 deadline for electronic movement of official files

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 01:08 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated the ambitious e-governance project called ‘e-office’ under which the official files will be moved electronically across different departments, cutting delays and ensuring accountability.

As reported in HT on August 21, Khattar said the offices of chief minister, chief secretary and finance department have already switched over to the ‘e-office’.

An official spokesperson said after the launch, 20 departments and three corporations formally switched over to electronic movement of files.

“The official files pertaining to the chief minister’s office (CMO), chief secretary (CS) office and the finance department will now be moved digitally,” he said.

Khattar directed the officers that by September 15, ‘e-office’ should be made functional in all departments of the state. He said by December 25, all files in the offices of the state government will start moving electronically.

The CM issued directions to the officers that all new files should be moved through ‘e-office’ and the old files should be digitised.

Chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora said ‘e-office’ will prove to be a milestone in the history of Haryana.

She assured Khattar that by December 25, which is celebrated as Good Governance Day, ‘e-office’ will be implemented in all departments across the state. She said introduction of ‘e-office’ during the Covid-19 crisis was even more important as the manual exchange of files posed risk of virus spread.

Arora said that so far, 18,000 e-files of 42 departments and more than 71,000 e-receipts have been forwarded 3.8 lakh times by 7,200 users through ‘e-office’.