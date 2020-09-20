e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Khattar urges farmers to defer agitation, invites them for talks

Khattar urges farmers to defer agitation, invites them for talks

He that the three farm Bill were in the interest of farmers and it was unfortunate that opposition parties were politicising the issue and misleading the farmers.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 20, 2020 01:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday urged farmers to defer their agitation against the three farm Bills. In a statement, Khattar said he has invited the farmers for talks. The CM said while everyone in a democracy has the right to express their views, maintaining peace in the state is also the utmost duty of every government.

He that the three farm Bill were in the interest of farmers. It is unfortunate that opposition parties were politicising the issue and misleading the farmers.

Khattar requested the farmers associations that while holding a statewide road blockade on Sunday they should ensure that inconvenience is not caused to citizens. He said urged that special care should be taken to ensure no obstruction in the way is caused for any patients going to hospital, pregnant women and vehicles supplying essential commodities.

top news
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
CSK take all setbacks in their stride, ease to victory against MI
CSK take all setbacks in their stride, ease to victory against MI
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
UK believed Rajiv ran ‘oriental court’, was ‘king among courtiers’
UK believed Rajiv ran ‘oriental court’, was ‘king among courtiers’
None of our batsmen carried on like du Plessis, Rayudu did for CSK: Rohit
None of our batsmen carried on like du Plessis, Rayudu did for CSK: Rohit
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In