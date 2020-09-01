Kotkhai custodial killing: Zaidi withdraws bail plea from HC

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:30 IST

Himachal Pradesh’s senior IPS officer, Zahur Haider Zaidi, withdrew his bail plea in 2017 Kotkhai custodial killing case from the Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday. The plea was pending since February, when his bail was cancelled by a special CBI court in Chandigarh.

In May, he had sought bail on health grounds in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. However, the same was dismissed by the HC. “The petition was withdrawn with a liberty to file it afresh in event of fresh cause of action,” his lawyer Sumit Jain said. However, a detailed order is awaited.

Zaidi, an IGP-rank officer, is an accused in the Kotkhai custodial death case. He granted bail by the Supreme Court in April 2019. The trial court had cancelled the bail after prosecution witness and SP-rank officer Soumya Sambasivan gave a statement before it, claiming that she was being pressured by him in an attempt to influence the trial.

The custodial killing case is an offshoot of an alleged rape and murder case of a 16-year-old schoolgirl from Kotkhai area in Shimla district. Initially, six men were arrested by the Himachal Police in the case and one of them was later found dead at the Kotkhai police station. The case is being probed by the CBI.