Kupwara truce violation: Slain Dadri sepoy’s family proud of his sacrifice for nation

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 04:05 IST

Bhupinder, an Indian Army sepoy who laid down his life in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam, had become a father five months ago and met his wife and son just once after his birth.

The soldier belonged to a farming family in Dadri’s Bass (Ranila) village.

Bhupinder’s father Malkhan Singh said his son had got married 18 months ago.

“He had come home only for one night when his son was born five months ago. He promised us that once the situation along the border eased, he would come to see his son Purva and wife Rekha. Five days ago, he had spoken to his wife and promised her to return soon, but now he will never come to see his son,” said the grieving parent.

After completing Class 12 from a private school in neighbouring Ranila village, Bhupinder had joined the Indian Army in 2015.

Deepak Kumar, Bhupinder’s younger brother, said despite the grief, his family was proud of his brother’s sacrifice for the nation.

“We are proud of my brother for he laid down his life for the country. I too want to join the army, and if required, I will fight with the Pakistan troopers till my last breath,” he added.

He said his brother’s body will be brought to the village on Monday..

Dadri deputy commissioner Shiv Prasad could not be reached for comments regarding official communication with the army about the last rites of the soldier.