Languages have no religion, says lyricist Irshad Kamil

chandigarh Updated: Sep 14, 2020 21:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Poet and lyricist Irshad Kamil on Monday said that bringing together Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu on Hindi Diwas, was a big achievement.

Kamil, who is a Panjab University (PU) alumnus, was speaking on the concluding day of the month-long Hindi Diwas celebrations organised by PU’s department of Hindi.

Kamil was the chief guest on the occasion. He spoke about the common legacy of languages and stressed upon the fact that just as countries and continents sprang from the same land, languages stemmed from a common seed.

“It is unfortunate that languages have begun to be associated with religion. It is important that we all understand and respect the common legacy of all languages,” he said.

Gurmeet Singh, chairperson, department of Hindi, said, “Today’s event is a tribute to the common legacy of Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu. Punjab has borne the pain of partition and Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi poets have written about it.”

