Learners of today lead tomorrow

A good school identifies and hones the skills of its students. I am fortunate to be a part of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM), Udham Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, which is like a second home to us. We are lucky to receive both wisdom and compassion from our principal and highly qualified teachers. Marching hand in hand, teaching and guiding the students, the management and faculty are a strong guiding force for us students.The school gives every student a chance to grow and excel multidimensionally.

The school gives every student a chance to grow and excel multi dimension ally. Established in the year 1968 and then known as the tambooyon wala school (school with tents), it has progressed in leaps and bounds under the able guidance of the BVM Trust .

Our principal ensures that students learn in an environment that is stress-free and supportive. She is so approachable that students happily walk up to her all the time to share their problems with her and seek her guidance.

The teachers make sure that we go through our lessons thoroughly and patiently explain everything to us to ensure we understand complex equations in the science classes.

Apart from helping us improve our skills and knowledge, they constantly motivate us to pursue our goals and study as well as participate in extracurricular activities.

The helpers are lovely people too and ensure we study in a beautiful and clean campus.

Equipped with modern facilities such as educational and science labs, centrally air-conditioned auditorium, well- equipped library, smart classrooms and a playground, the school’s infrastructure is sufficient to cater to the needs the students.The school also has an Atal Tinkering Lab, an initiative taken by the Niti Aayog for advanced research and innovative creativity.

Last year, my alma mater celebrated its golden jubilee. It is a matter of great pride that I belong to an institution which has played a major role in the growth of well known personalities such as Air Marshal Manavendra Singh and Major General Gulab Singh Rawat.

In this ever changing and highly materialistic world, my school’s main objective is to form and cultivate a positive attitude among talented young minds for them to be able to meet modern challenges successfully. At the same time, the school is making sure that the students stay rooted and true to their values and traditions.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 12:13 IST