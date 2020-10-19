e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Liquor smuggling: Haryana cops arrest NV distilleries chairman from Delhi office

Liquor smuggling: Haryana cops arrest NV distilleries chairman from Delhi office

Police officials said Jain was earlier served with notices to join investigations in a 2019 liquor smuggling case registered by Panipat police at Samalkha. However, an arrest warrant was issued by a court after he refused to comply.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Police on Monday arrested the chairman of M/s NV distilleries Ashok Jain from his Delhi office for alleged role in smuggling of liquor in Haryana.

Police officials said Jain was earlier served with notices to join investigations in a 2019 liquor smuggling case registered by Panipat police at Samalkha. However, an arrest warrant was issued by a court after he refused to comply.

The FIR registered on October 13, 2019 pertained to recovery of 1,179 cases of liquor (there are 12 bottles in each case) marked as Crazy Romeo, an Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand owned by M/s NV distilleries having production licenses at Rajpura in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana, officials said.

Police had registered a case of cheating, forgery of documents and unlawful import, export, possession of liquor under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Punjab Excise Act.

The seizures of smuggled liquor allegedly manufactured at NV distilleries were also mentioned in detail by a Special Enquiry Team (SET) in its report. The SET, constituted in May by the state government to inquire into the instances of pilferage of liquor from warehouses, had found glaring deficiencies in functioning of excise and taxation department and indicated collusion of officials in smuggling and illegal sale of liquor.

“ On analysing police reports regarding the source and intended destination of liquor (more than 100 cases) recovered during April 1, 2019 to May 10, 2020, it was noticed that in several cases there are clear indications that the seized liquor has been sourced from NV distilleries in Naraingarh, Ambala or NV distilleries, Rajpura in Patiala or RS distillery, Chandrao, Karnal. However, the investigating officers have not directed the concerned authorities of the distillery to join investigations,” the SET report had said.

top news
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In