e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Local BJP leader killed in Chhattisgarh village, accused held

Local BJP leader killed in Chhattisgarh village, accused held

A local BJP leader and former sarpanch was allegedly killed by his neighbour following an argument in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

india Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Korba
The accused, identified as Shivcharan Lahre (30), was arrested after he surrendered before the police after committing the crime on Saturday night, a local official said.
The accused, identified as Shivcharan Lahre (30), was arrested after he surrendered before the police after committing the crime on Saturday night, a local official said.(File photo for representation)
         

A local BJP leader and former sarpanch was allegedly killed by his neighbour following an argument in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Shivcharan Lahre (30), was arrested after he surrendered before the police after committing the crime on Saturday night, a local official said.

Jangir-Champa, a neighbouring district of Korba, is located around250 kms away from capital Raipur.

“As per the preliminary information, victim Gopichand Karsh (52) went to the Lahre’s house in Virra village on Saturday night after he came to know that he was creating nuisance in an inebriated state and using foul language,” he said.

Karsh tried to pacify the accused, but soon an argument broke out between them. In a fit of rage, Karsh slapped Lahre in front of his family members, the police official said.

“Some time later, as Karsh started returning to his house, the accused attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him dead on the spot,” he said.

After committing the crime, the accused reached Virra police station and surrendered, he said.

Karsh was a local BJP leader and had been sarpanch of his village in the past, he said.

He was booked under IPC section 302, the official said, adding that further investigation into the case was underway.

tags
top news
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
Bengal govt fixes rates of Covid-19 tests, kits after private hospitals found fleecing patients
Bengal govt fixes rates of Covid-19 tests, kits after private hospitals found fleecing patients
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In