Ludhiana man commits suicide after conversation with fiancé

Ludhiana man commits suicide after conversation with fiancé

Man’s family protested outside the division number 4 police station and demanded that a case be registered against the fiancé

chandigarh Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

A 26-year-old resident of Gandhi Nagar committed suicide by hanging himself on Thursday after a phone conversation with his fiancé, police said.

The victim owned a mobile phone repairing shop and was in a relationship with a Haibowal woman for the past year.

The victim’s family alleged that the woman abetted his suicide and staged a protest outside division number 4 police station demanding that a case be registered against her.

According to victim’s father, his son had an hour long conversation with his fiancé and after disconnecting, he locked himself in his room and hung himself from the ceiling fan.

Inspector Pramod Kumar, station house officer at division number 4 police station said inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of CrPC.

