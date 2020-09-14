e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Man wanted for harassing women arrested in Solan

Man wanted for harassing women arrested in Solan

Police said, the accused has revealed that he was planning to write a book on his life experiences and wanted to name it ‘Ten perfect women in my life’.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:47 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International/Solan
(Representative Image/HT )
         

A team of the inter-state cell of Crime Branch, Delhi, arrested a wanted criminal, Dhaval Trivedi, from Solan in Himachal Pradesh. There was a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his arrest.

He was wanted for luring and sexually exploiting minor girls on pretext of tuitions, said officials of Crime Branch, Delhi.

As per the chargesheet filed by CID (crime) in an earlier case, Trivedi is a serial offender, who was married twice and has kidnapped eight women including minors in the past. He is highly intelligent, knows eight languages and has worked as a principal and a teacher at different schools.

He used pseudonyms and changed appearances to conceal his identity. During his absconding period, he used to stay at gurdwaras and the waiting halls of railway stations to avoid tracking by law agencies.

Police said, the accused has revealed that he was planning to write a book on his life experiences and wanted to name it ‘Ten perfect women in my life’.

tags
top news
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
Six months after, patrons return to near-empty gyms in Delhi
Six months after, patrons return to near-empty gyms in Delhi
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Trump says Europe has more ‘explosive’ trees than California
Trump says Europe has more ‘explosive’ trees than California
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In