Man wanted for harassing women arrested in Solan

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:47 IST

A team of the inter-state cell of Crime Branch, Delhi, arrested a wanted criminal, Dhaval Trivedi, from Solan in Himachal Pradesh. There was a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his arrest.

He was wanted for luring and sexually exploiting minor girls on pretext of tuitions, said officials of Crime Branch, Delhi.

As per the chargesheet filed by CID (crime) in an earlier case, Trivedi is a serial offender, who was married twice and has kidnapped eight women including minors in the past. He is highly intelligent, knows eight languages and has worked as a principal and a teacher at different schools.

He used pseudonyms and changed appearances to conceal his identity. During his absconding period, he used to stay at gurdwaras and the waiting halls of railway stations to avoid tracking by law agencies.

Police said, the accused has revealed that he was planning to write a book on his life experiences and wanted to name it ‘Ten perfect women in my life’.