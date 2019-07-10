Mohali development body yet to take action against two GMADA officials for ‘misbehaving’ with residents

Even after the orders issued by the Punjab chief minister (CM) on June 20, the additional chief secretary of the state housing and urban development department, Vinni Mahajan, is yet to begin its probe and take any action in the case where two senior officials of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) allegedly misbehaved with residents of Purab Apartments in Sector 88 here.

Mahajan, who is also the vice-chairperson of GMADA, said she had no idea about the matter and added that the chief administrator of GMADA might be handling the case.

When contacted, GMADA chief administrator Kavita Singh said she had joined the office last Monday and had not received any complaint regarding the matter.

Parwinder Singh, finance secretary of the Purab Premium Apartment Allottees Association, on June 19, had sent an email to the chief minister’s office (CMO) alleging that the two GMADA officials misbehaved with the apartment residents. He alleged that chief engineer Sunil Kansal and superintendent engineer Baldev Singh of GMADA had used derogatory language and argued with the residents of the society during a protest last month.

The finance secretary had also attached two videos in the mail, purportedly showing the two officials misbehaving with the residents. In the first video, captured on May 21, Kansal was seen using derogatory language against the residents during their protest over lack of basic amenities outside the GMADA office, said Parwinder Singh.

While in the second video shot on April 12, Baldev Singh was seen shouting at the residents when he was asked to resolve the civic issues in the society, he said. Parwinder Singh, in a letter to the CMO, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, demanded strict action against the GMADA officials.

In response to the mail, the CMO shot off a letter to the housing and urban development department, directing it to take immediate action against the erring officials and further inform the complainant about the action taken.

GMADA cancelled meeting

On June 23, the GMADA officials had mailed the members of Purab Premium Apartments Allottes Association and offered a meet on June 26 to resolve their civic issues but on June 25, the development body cancelled the meeting citing non-availability of the chief administrator. Parwinder Singh said multiple reminders were sent to GMADA for meeting, adding that they were yet to respond to the emails.

Civic issues in the society

Purab Premium Apartments Allottees Association president SK Loona said residents faced a lot of problems due to the lack of basic necessities.

“GMADA installed a low-capacity and poor-quality water tanks on the top floors of the building, which were unable to bear the water pressure and resulted in a supply breakdown,” he said.

Loona further added that the authority had recently replaced only seven water tanks while more tanks need to be replaced.

