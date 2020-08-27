Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awards Rs 20 lakh to kin of Dera Bassi man who died by electrocution

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:59 IST

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 20.25-lakh compensation to a family from Dera Bassi after a man was electrocuted to death in 2018 when the truck he was travelling in came in contact with high-tension electricity wires.

The petition was filed by Harpreet Kaur, 28, a resident of Devi Nagar village, Dera Bassi, wife of the victim, Jone Singh, against the driver of the truck - Sonu Kumar Singh from Uttar Pradesh and M/s Okara Roadways. The third party was the insurer of the truck - Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, Sector 17, Chandigarh. Jone is also survived by two children, aged 8 and 5, and his mother, Bhupinder Kaur, 60.

As per the petition, on June 23, 2018, Jone was at his workplace in M/s Computer Care in Jawaharpur village when he was asked by his manager to get the truck inside the premises.

It is mentioned that Jone warned the truck driver to take care of high tension wires attached to the electric pole while moving the truck. However, the driver took a sudden turn, because of which the upper part of the truck came in contact with the wires.

Jone got electrocuted and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Alleging negligence by driver, the family made laid a claim of Rs 75 lakh.

The driver and the owner submitted that no such accident took place and the insurer stated that the driver did not having a valid driving licence at the time of accident and was in violation of terms and conditions of insurance policy.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal partly allowed the claim petition and awarded compensation of Rs 20.25 lakh “in equal shares, along with 9% interest per annum from the date of filing the claim petition till payment”.

The order read: “The payment is to be made by respondents jointly and severally, which shall be mainly indemnified by the third party, being the insurer of the offending vehicle.”