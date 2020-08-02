Multiple charges for Gurugram naib tehsildars under scrutiny

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:06 IST

Following detection of large scale violations in the registration of sale deeds of properties in notified urban areas of Gurugram district, the Haryana government is looking into the actions of Gurugram deputy commissioner who assigned multiple registration responsibilities to certain naib tehsildars, apparently in violation of government instructions.

“Prima facie the vesting of additional charge of sub tehsils Harsaru and Kadipur to Gurugram naib tehsildar Desh Raj Kamboj by the deputy commissioner for registering deeds appears to be objectionable and in violation of existing instructions of the government. Therefore, it is proposed that a detailed report regarding giving additional charge of sub registrars and joint registrars in Gurugram district by the deputy commissioner may be solicited from the Gurugram divisional commissioner in writing,” reads the file noting approved by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The state government had on Friday ordered registration of criminal case against six serving tehsil officials and also placed them under suspension after they were found guilty of flagrant violations of Section 7-A of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (HDRUA) Act during the registration of sale deeds. The Act provides for criminal prosecution of the violators.

Extent of violations by tehsil officials

As per findings of an interim report from Gurugram divisional commissioner, a large number of registrations of sale deeds which took place between April 20 and July 6 were in violation of Section 7-A of the HDRUA Act.

The report said that 402 deeds were found to have been registered in Harsaru sub tehsil in violation of Section 7-A by Gurugram naib tehsildar Desh Raj Kamboj, who was also given the additional charge of Harsaru sub tehsil from April 20 to July 6.

Similarly, 167 deeds were found to have been registered in Kadipur sub tehsil in violation of Section 7-A. Out these, 93 deeds were registered by Gurugram naib tehsildar Desh Raj Kamboj who was also holding charge of Kadipur sub tehsil during the said period, the report said.

The report said Sohna tehsildar Bansi Lal had registered 305 deeds in violation of Section 7-A while Sohna naib tehsildar Dalbir Singh had registered 310 deeds in violation of the urban area law. “In Badshahpur sub-tehsil, 263 deeds were registered in violation of Section 7-A. Badshahpur naib tehsildar Hari Kishan registered 243 of these deeds and 20 deeds were registered by naib tehsildar Jai Prakash,” the report said.

Kadipur naib tehsildar Om Prakash (now retired) registered 72 deeds in violation of the law while two deeds were registered by Manesar naib tehsildar Jagdish Chand, who was holding the additional charge of Kadipur sub tehsil, as per the findings of the report.

Revenue officials said registration of properties without a no-objection certificate in notified urban area land under Section 7-A led to mushrooming of unauthorised settlements and corrupt practice.

The requirement of a NoC stating that land transfer does not contravene any provisions of the Act was to prevent ill-planned and haphazard construction in urban areas.