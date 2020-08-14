e-paper
MVC awardee Air Marshal PP Singh dies

Commissioned in the Indian Air Force on April 15, 1950, he had an illustrious career spanning 38 years

chandigarh Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Air Marshal PP Singh (retd), 92, who was conferred with Maha Vir Chakra, the country’s second-highest war gallantry medal, died after a brief illness at the Command Hospital in Chandimandir on Thursday.

Commissioned in the Indian Air Force on April 15, 1950, he had an illustrious career spanning 38 years.

He was the commanding officer of No.5 ‘Tuskers’ Squadron that undertook night airstrikes deep into Pakistani territory during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, for which he was conferred with Maha Vir Chakra on September 6, 1965. He also coordinated air warfare operations during the 1971 war, and was awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 1972 and 1985, respectively.

A keen and passionate sportsman, he was also the chairman of the Services Sports Control Board and member of the Asian Games Special Organising Committee. For his leadership and administrative skills, he was awarded the Asiad Vishisht Jyoti by the President of India.

After holding various senior and sensitive positions, he was appointed as the Air Officer Commanding in Chief of the South Western Air Command in 1986 and held that position until his retirement in February 1987.

Upon retirement, he stayed with family in Mohali. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

