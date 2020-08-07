e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / National registry for Covid-19: PGIMER to mentor hospitals in northern states

National registry for Covid-19: PGIMER to mentor hospitals in northern states

The registry will be established in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and Covid care centres across the country

chandigarh Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

: Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has been nominated as mentor institute for Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for establishing a “National Clinical Registry of Covid-19.”

According to the plan of the Union ministry of health and family welfare, ICMR and AIIMS, the registry will be established in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and Covid care centres across the country

It will initially include 100 centres with minimum 100 Covid-19 patients per month. The study will last one year.

The detailed protocol of the study will be shared with a site after it is finalised after necessary approvals.

“All such patients will be recorded in the registry, along with the laboratory investigation, co-morbidity, clinical history, etc. We will also record these details at PGIMER and guide the mentees,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER.

top news
Air India Express flight with 191 passengers skids off runway at Kozhikode
Air India Express flight with 191 passengers skids off runway at Kozhikode
Pilot of Air India Express aircraft reported dead after plane with over 191 on board skidded off runway
Pilot of Air India Express aircraft reported dead after plane with over 191 on board skidded off runway
Aircraft shot past runway in rainy conditions and fell into a gorge: How it happened
Aircraft shot past runway in rainy conditions and fell into a gorge: How it happened
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Rescue ops at Idukki landslide site to continue overnight, says Kerala CM
Rescue ops at Idukki landslide site to continue overnight, says Kerala CM
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In