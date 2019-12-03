e-paper
Need public's help to control monkey menace: HP forest minister

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2019
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Himachal Pradesh forest minister Govind Singh Thakur on Tuesday said that public representatives’ help is required to control monkey menace in the state.

While addressing people during a workshop on ‘Human-Wildlife Conflict’ organised by the wildlife wing of the forest department, Thakur said, “Monkeys have already been declared vermin in the state as they are causing damage to food crops. People in many areas have stopped farming due to monkey menace.”

People are allowed to kill monkeys if they pose a threat to them or destroy their crops but they hesitate to do so due to religious reasons, he added.

He said the government is trying to find an appropriate solution to overcome monkey menace in the state.

The sterilisation work has picked pace but sterilisation takes time to show results. Monkey population has decreased from 4, 00,000 in 2004 to 2,00,000 in the present day. “People should be trained in catching monkeys and the price money should also be increased from ₹500 to ₹1,000,” he added.

Every year, Himachal suffers a loss of at least ₹184 crores in the agriculture sector due to damage caused by monkeys.

