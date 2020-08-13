NGT committee reviews status of Buddha Nullah cleaning project

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:50 IST

: The monitoring committee of National Green Tribunal (NGT) led by Justice Jasbir Singh through video conferencing on Thursday conducted a review meeting of the proposed Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project. Officials were told to expedite projects and start the work to clean the nullah on ground level at the earliest.

As per information, the monitoring committee is expected to visit the city next week to review the status of Buddha Nullah pollution and solid waste management among other issues.

Committee members observed that the proposed Rs 650-crore project of cleaning the nullah is getting delayed and authorities are now expected to open the tender bids for the project on August 20.

Member of the committee and environmentalist, Balbir Sigh Seechewal said, “Not much could be discussed regarding Buddha Nullah pollution on Thursday as officials of water supply and sewerage board were not present at the meeting. However, authorities have been told to expedite the project and start the work on ground level at the earliest. A detailed meeting regarding different aspects including Buddha Nullah and solid waste management will be held next week.”