Nodal officers to be appointed at village level to combat stubble burning

Nodal officers to be appointed at village level to combat stubble burning

A unique mobile app has also been developed this time to get real-time updates on burning incidents across the state, underlining the state government’s commitment to implementing the directions of the Supreme Court in true spirit to stop the menace of stubble burning.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 04, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The chief secretary said that officers will especially be appointed in hotspot districts, namely Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala, Bathinda, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Mansa, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur.
The chief secretary said that officers will especially be appointed in hotspot districts, namely Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala, Bathinda, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Mansa, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur. (HT FILE)
         

Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan on Friday directed the deputy commissioners to appoint nodal officers at village-level to monitor and immediately report any incidents of stubble burning.

A unique mobile app has also been developed this time to get real-time updates on burning incidents across the state, underlining the state government’s commitment to implementing the directions of the Supreme Court in true spirit to stop the menace of stubble burning.

Presiding over a high-level multi stakeholder virtual review meeting, the chief secretary took stock of the actions taken so far by the departments concerned to ensure zero incidence of stubble burning. The virtual meeting was attended by representative of farmers, Punjab Agricultural University, ICAR, NGOs state government departments, and other stakeholders.

The chief secretary said that nodal officers will be appointed especially in hotspot districts, namely Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala, Bathinda, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Mansa, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur.

She also directed all DCs to make elaborate arrangements for the storage of paddy straw in rural areas.

