Northern Haryana’s 6 districts account for 26% active Covid cases

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 01:21 IST

Six northern Haryana districts — Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Karnal — have 26% (1,653) of the total ‘active cases’ of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) that continues to spread across the state.

These northern districts are just a step behind Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh and Gurugram, the four southern districts of the national capital region (NCR), where load of active Covid-19 cases is 26.85% (1,711), states the health department’s data released till August 9.

Similarly, another region that has turned out to be the hotspot for the infection comprises Bhiwani, Rohtak, Sonepat and Panipat. These districts spread across the central region of the state account for 23.66% (1,508) of the active cases.

Until Sunday evening, Haryana had 6,371 active cases (patients undergoing treatment in hospitals) of the contagion.

There were 10.97% (699) active cases in Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh and Rewari, while 12.55% (800) active cases were spread across Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind and Hisar districts.

As Haryana had recorded 41,635 cumulative cases of the Covid-19 till August 9 evening, four NCR districts of Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh and Gurugram had nearly 52% (21,569) of the total positive cases.

In contrast, just 14% (5,837) of the total Covid-19 positive cases detected so far were restricted to six northern districts — Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Karnal.

Another region, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Sonepat and Panipat, where active cases are 23.66%, the cumulative cases tally was 18% (7,525).

And Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind and Hisar districts had just 6% (2,512) cumulative cases of the Covid-19, the analysis of the data indicates.

In Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh and Rewari, the number of total positive cases stood at 10% (4,192).

Nuh district had the lowest 47 active cases till Sunday, while Charkhi Dadri district had the lowest 182 cumulative cases of this disease.

Worst-hit Faridabad district leads the 22 districts of the state in terms of active cases (833) and cumulative cases (10,129).

794 fresh cases take Haryana’s tally to 42,429

Six patients — three in Rewari, two in Panipat and one in Faridabad — succumbed to Covid-19 in Haryana on Monday, taking the death toll to 489 (350 males and 139 females), the state health bulletin mentioned.

As many as 794 fresh infections were recorded in 20 districts in the last 24 hours, increasing the number of positive cases to 42,429, the bulletin stated.

The overall recovery rate of the state on Monday rose to 83.65% from 83.54% a day earlier.

And, the doubling rate also improved by one more day on Monday as it climbed to 29 days.

Haryana had 6,448 active cases on Monday while 711 patients recovered, taking the tally of those cured of Covid to 35,492.

Faridabad recorded 154 new cases, followed by Ambala (84), Panipat (72), Rewari (71), Panchkula (59), Gurugram (57), Yamunanagar (44), Kurukshetra (43), Rohtak (40), Karnal (32), Sonepat (31), Hisar (23), Sirsa (22), Fatehabad (15), Kaithal (14), Bhiwani (11), Jhajjar (10), Nuh (5), Charkhi Dadri (4) and Jind (3).