Home / Chandigarh / Not begging from Punjab, demanding only rightful space in assembly building: Haryana speaker

Not begging from Punjab, demanding only rightful space in assembly building: Haryana speaker

Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh, however, had earlier claimed that “not an inch was due” to Haryana in the assembly building.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:57 IST
Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta says at least 20 rooms of the state’s share in assembly building is in the possession of Punjab.
Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta says at least 20 rooms of the state’s share in assembly building is in the possession of Punjab.(HT FILE)
         

Reiterating that Punjab is yet to give Haryana its rightful share of space in the common assembly building for the two states, Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday asserted that he is not begging but claiming the state’s right.

Gupta made the claim citing provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, which, he said, provides for 40% of the space in the assembly building to the Haryana, which, however, has got only 27% of the space till now. At least 20 rooms of the Haryana share in assembly building is in the possession of Punjab, he added.

“We are not begging, but demanding only our rightful share. We are asking for what is our rightful share in the assembly building,” Gupta said.

Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh, however, had earlier claimed that “not an inch was due” to Haryana in the assembly building.

Gupta said earlier when he had met his Punjab counterpart, he had agreed to have a meeting arranged between the secretaries of the two assemblies on the issue.

“He had said the two secretaries would meet and discuss the issue. Later, I do not know what happened and he went back on his word. The meeting never took place. Now, without the two sides having any meeting or discussion, the Punjab speaker has been saying that not an inch is due (to Haryana),” Gupta told reporters here.

He said he has also raised the issue with Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, who is also the administrator of Chandigarh.

Gupta said he would urge Badnore to intervene in the issue. “Fifty-three years have passed since Haryana was carved out of Punjab. We are only asking for our due share in the assembly building in Chandigarh (which serves as the common capital of both the states,” he said.

Since Haryana came into existence on November 1, 1966, both states are having common buildings for their secretariats and assemblies besides having a common high court.

Gupta had also said if given their share, Haryana officials would get enough space for work, further improving the functioning of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

