Now, attendants of patients admitted at PGIMER need to produce own Covid reports

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 01:41 IST

The attendants of the patients being admitted at the region’s tertiary care hospital, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), will now need to furnish a report on their Covid-19 status as well.

The move comes after some attendants of patients were found infected, which led to spread of infection within the ICU wards.

PGIMER director, Dr Jagat Ram, said: “We are testing all those being admitted here, be they from Punjab or Haryana, and many of them are testing positive. But we have found that many attendants have also spread the infection in a few areas.”

He added that since it wasn’t possible for them to test all attendants, they will now ask for their Covid-19 reports for them to accompany positive patients. Dr Ram said that this will help them contain the infection in the hospital.

Recently, the son of a patient from Himachal Pradesh developed symptoms and later, tested positive. Subsequently, two patients admitted in the same ward also tested positive who had come in contact with him.