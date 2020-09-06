e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Now, attendants of patients admitted at PGIMER need to produce own Covid reports

Now, attendants of patients admitted at PGIMER need to produce own Covid reports

The move comes after some attendants of patients were found infected, which led to spread of infection within the ICU wards

chandigarh Updated: Sep 06, 2020 01:41 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Recently, the son of a patient from Himachal Pradesh developed symptoms and later, tested positive. Subsequently, two patients admitted in the same ward also tested positive who had come in contact with him.
Recently, the son of a patient from Himachal Pradesh developed symptoms and later, tested positive. Subsequently, two patients admitted in the same ward also tested positive who had come in contact with him.(HT FILE)
         

The attendants of the patients being admitted at the region’s tertiary care hospital, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), will now need to furnish a report on their Covid-19 status as well.

The move comes after some attendants of patients were found infected, which led to spread of infection within the ICU wards.

PGIMER director, Dr Jagat Ram, said: “We are testing all those being admitted here, be they from Punjab or Haryana, and many of them are testing positive. But we have found that many attendants have also spread the infection in a few areas.”

He added that since it wasn’t possible for them to test all attendants, they will now ask for their Covid-19 reports for them to accompany positive patients. Dr Ram said that this will help them contain the infection in the hospital.

Recently, the son of a patient from Himachal Pradesh developed symptoms and later, tested positive. Subsequently, two patients admitted in the same ward also tested positive who had come in contact with him.

top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In