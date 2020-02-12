Now, get police verification certificate online in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:10 IST

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday launched a citizen portal HarSamay that will help people obtain different police verification certificates without visiting the police station.

Vij said to make citizen service delivery fast, citizen-friendly, transparent, and corruption-free, the Haryana Police have integrated digital signatures in the verification certificates such as character certificate, tenant verification certificate, police clearance certificate, etc.

Director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadav, who was present at the launch, said as a first step, the digitally signed character certificates, tenant certificates and police clearance certificates will be made available to the people through HarSamay portal.

In future, he said, other verification services like employee verification, domestic help verification, threat verification etc. will also be integrated with digital signature.

The DGP said people can log-in to the HarSamay portal and download digitally signed verification certificates from anywhere as per their convenience.

Previously, people had to visit the SP office of their respective districts to collect the signed certificates in person. Now, they can avail delivery of digitally signed certificates directly from the HarSamay portal.

The DGP said police will complete the entire verification process from their end and make the digitally signed certificate available.