e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Now, Haryana rolls back decision to shut shops, malls on Monday & Tuesday

Now, Haryana rolls back decision to shut shops, malls on Monday & Tuesday

chandigarh Updated: Aug 30, 2020 18:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The malls and shops in market places of urban areas of Haryana will now remain open on Monday and Tuesday, home minister Anil Vij said on Sunday.

Referring to the ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines the Union ministry of home affairs issued on Saturday, Vij said as the states cannot impose lockdowns, the Haryana government has withdrawn its August 28 decision to close the markets on Monday and Tuesday.

“Therefore, now there will be no lockdown,” Vij announced on Twitter.

The Union ministry of home affairs guidelines say the states can no longer impose lockdowns outside containment zones without the Centre’s permission.

To contain the spread of Covid-19, the Haryana government had on Friday ordered that malls and shops in the market places of urban areas will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday instead of the weekend.

This order, however, did not apply to shops dealing with essential goods and services.

The revised instructions were issued a week after the government had ordered offices and shops to remain closed on the weekend in the state.

Meanwhile, Haryana Pradesh Vayapar Mandal welcomed the decision, saying the decision to shut business establishments on Monday and Tuesday was totally uncalled for and against the business communities which are already reeling under the losses.

top news
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
TMC takes ‘flagged it first’ approach to tackle corruption taint in poll-bound Bengal
TMC takes ‘flagged it first’ approach to tackle corruption taint in poll-bound Bengal
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
Police officer, 3 militants killed in night-long gunfight in Srinagar
Police officer, 3 militants killed in night-long gunfight in Srinagar
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
Over 1 lakh respond to Jharkhand CM’s Twitter poll on NEET-JEE exams
Over 1 lakh respond to Jharkhand CM’s Twitter poll on NEET-JEE exams
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In