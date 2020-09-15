e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Offline exams: PU directs rural, border area colleges to get students’ consent

Offline exams: PU directs rural, border area colleges to get students’ consent

The direction came a day after a varsity panel on Sunday recommended that arrangements be made for offline exams in rural colleges for students who face internet connectivity issues or do not have computers or mobile phones for appearing in online exams

chandigarh Updated: Sep 15, 2020 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Panjab University (PU) has asked rural and border area colleges to get consent of the students who want to appear for the examinations through offline mode so that necessary arrangements can be made.

PU will be conducting the final semester exam of undergraduate and postgraduate students online from September 17. However, it has been anticipated that students in rural or border areas may face difficulties in appearing for the exams online.

“Keeping in consideration the anticipated difficulties of students of rural/border areas to take online exams commencing from September 17, the colleges may take their consent to appear offline to make necessary arrangements following Covid-19 norms and protocols” reads a varsity notice.

It further states that the hard copy of the question paper etc will be issued after the question paper is made available on the PU website and emailed to all colleges. The answer sheets will be collected and placed in a sealed envelope after the exam.

16 PAGES ANSWER SHEET FOR PG STUDENTS

Also, in the revised instructions for the students, the varsity has clarified that maximum pages for the answer sheet of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students will be 12 and 16 pages, respectively.

Earlier, both UG and PG students appearing through the online mode were directed to write a maximum of 12 pages.

Moreover, all private and USOL students have been asked to send answer sheets to deputy registrar (secrecy) by registered or speed post immediately after the examination. In case the paper is on Sunday or a holiday when the post offices are closed, the hard copy has to be sent on the next working day.

